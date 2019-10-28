Golf Saudi signs on as Presenting Partner for World Golf Awards

World Golf Awards has welcomed Golf Saudi as a Presenting Partner for the sixth annual event.

The news comes as the countdown to this year’s Gala Ceremony gathers pace.

Set to bring together market leaders from more than 40 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania, the 2019 ceremony is a celebration of the best courses and destinations across the global golf industry.

With Saudi Arabia quickly establishing itself as one of the world’s most dynamic new golf markets, this partnership demonstrates the ambition of the kingdom to become a global destination of interest attracting international visitors.

This follows its hosting of the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers on the European Tour, held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, earlier this year and won by America’s Dustin Johnson.

Facilitating uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice, this latest partnership is further proof of Golf Saudi’s commitment to the sport.

Majed Al-Sorour, chief executive, Golf Saudi, said: “World Golf Awards is one of the game’s pre-eminent accolades and represents core values that align closely with our vision at Golf Saudi – excellence, global connectivity and dedication.

“As Saudi Arabia’s golf development programme gains momentum, greater integration with the global golf community is allowing us to build relations and develop pioneering initiatives that will determine how we build the game in the Kingdom.”

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to improve standards within golf tourism by rewarding the leading destinations in their respective fields.

Votes are cast by industry professionals and consumers from across the world in a range of categories, including both global and regional awards.

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “The ambition of Saudi Arabia’s golf development is something to behold. The nation has undertaken a comprehensive plan to build a new ecosystem for the game to flourish and we look forward to working with Golf Saudi as World Golf Awards continues to grow, shining a light on the very best the golf industry has to offer.”

More Information

The World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony 2019 will be held at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, on October 29th, as the culmination of a three-day programme of industry events.

For more information on World Golf Awards, visit the official website, or find out more about Golf Saudi here.