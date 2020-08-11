British Airways extends flexible booking policy

British Airways is extending its loosened booking policy to customers booking flights and holidays throughout September.

The scheme will to cover journeys for a whole year, up to August 31st next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy allows customers to change the dates and destination of their booking without incurring a change fee, or to cancel their booking and receive a voucher for use at a later date.

Andrew Brem, British Airways chief commercial officer, said: “We know how hard people work and how much they look forward to their holidays, so we want to give them the confidence to book, safe in the knowledge they can change their booking should they choose to.

“Anyone booking this September who plans to travel all the way up to the end of August 2021, can now take advantage of amazing deals and be reassured their precious holidays are well protected.”