Britain’s biggest bus operator Stagecoach to increase number of electric bus fleet by over 80%

Stagecoach has confirmed today (28 November 2022) that it is planning to increase its electric bus fleet by over 80% in the next 12 months as it continues its journey towards being a net zero business.

The country’s biggest bus and coach operator has published a new report outlining progress in 2021-2022 against the strategy it launched in 2021, Driving Net Zero: Better Places to Live and Work.

The report details a programme of improvements delivered in 2021-2022 against its Planet, People, Prosperity and Governance targets. It includes a package of capital investment in new cleaner buses, measures to improve energy efficiency as well as improvements and investment for Stagecoach employees and local communities.

Stagecoach is continuing with its plans to target a zero emission UK bus fleet by 2035, and has introduced new electric buses across many parts of the country, including one of Europe’s biggest investment in e-buses in Manchester. As part of these plans, Stagecoach will be increasing its electric bus fleet from 184 buses to 343 in the next year, representing an increase of 86%*. It will also be launching the first all-electric city bus networks in the UK in Inverness and Perth in 2023.

Key highlights during 2021-2022 include:

Protecting the Planet

Introduction of 75 new zero emission buses in regions across the UK, with 79 new e-buses in London during 2021-22. A further 159 new electric buses are planned to be introduced in 2023.

Stagecoach will also start running 10 new hydrogen buses in Liverpool in spring 2023, the first of its kind for the region, operated through a partnership between Stagecoach, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Arriva.

Delivered an overall 32% reduction in scope 1 & 2 CO2e emissions per passenger journey

Helped customers avoid nearly 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by providing them with more sustainable travel, rather than taking the car

Introduced 100% renewable electricity across the business, with new energy saving lighting in place in some locations

Achieved management ‘B’ rating in benchmark assessment from CDP, above the average for the road transport sector

Recycling mobile devices which has helped to fund the planting of over 3,000 trees

Opening of a sustainable new £7m depot in Cwmbran in South Wales, which features a water recycling system, electric charging bays, intelligent heating, solar panels and a grass roof for rainwater harvesting.

Investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of employees and customers

The first bus operator to introduce low bridge alert technology across its fleet of 4,000 double decker buses

New employee networks in place as part of diversity and inclusion plans, giving employees the chance to help shape the agenda and bring about lasting change

Investment in company’s first ever Head of Sustainability and Inclusion & Culture Partner

Caring for local communities

Stagecoach ‘Giving for Good’ initiative launched to support charities and community causes, with new partnerships with four national charities and supporting hundreds of local charities

New UK customer contact centre opened, creating 60 new jobs

Earlier this year, Stagecoach launched a sector-leading report which demonstrated the importance of government funding to match operator investment in new zero emission buses: https://www.stagecoachgroup.com/~/media/Files/S/Stagecoach-Group/Attachments/media/publication-policy-documents/zeb-report.pdf