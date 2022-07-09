Brazilian artist Ernesto Kunde’s art mural featured at Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal

NCL Terminal - Ernesto Kunde mural

Norwegian Cruise Line, a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, has announced its featured terminal artwork by Brazilian artist Ernesto Kunde, the winner of the Company’s Call to Artists contest, a collaboration with The Nader Museum.

The initiative called on all emerging and established South Florida artists to submit original artwork to be considered for the mural. Each year, the program resets and a new mural design is selected, allowing the Company and The Nader Museum, to continue supporting South Florida artists for years to come.

The multi-story original masterpiece inspired by Miami’s coveted mangroves, is visible to all as it is showcased on the Company’s new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami. Kunde becomes the first winner of the Call to Artists contest, securing the $100,000, a 10-day artist residency at the Artist Loft on Oceania Cruises and the honor of having his artwork displayed at NCL’s terminal for a year.

“Art is a passion point for our Company and we’re privileged to have this remarkable piece showcased on our beautiful terminal,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our new building has enhanced Miami’s iconic skyline and this commissioned work of art complements the stunning architecture of our facility while providing an interesting backdrop for the thousands of guests we welcome on our ships every year.”

At nearly 166,500 square feet, the new Norwegian Cruise Line terminal designed by Miami-based global architect firm Bermello, Ajamil & Partners Inc., accommodates ships of up to 5,000 passengers. The modern terminal draws its inspired design from the Fibonacci nautilus, with its spiraled and multi-level façade, providing vast grand water views. Most recently, the building, dubbed the ‘pearl’ by its designers, became the world’s first cruise terminal to earn LEED Gold v4 Certification.

Gary Nader, founder of the Nader Museum and co-creator of the Call to Artists contest, emphasised, “Promoting and encouraging local artists should be a priority of every one in our community; art is what brings us together and what will bring important tourism to our beloved city of Miami. This is a significant award, and I congratulate NCLH for not only making this initiative available to artists, but for providing enjoyment to the millions of people that visit us.”

Details regarding the second annual Call to Artists will be announced later this year.

“Winning this opportunity has provided me the chance to share my vision with the world, and I am very honored to have my work featured on such a breathtaking canvas,” said Kunde. “Growing up in south Brazil and now living in Miami, landscapes and ecosystems continue to be important and influential in my life. South Florida is home to hundreds of native plants, and I wanted this mural to capture their natural beauty.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is considered the World’s Leading Cruise Line 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.