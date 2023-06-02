Boris Rhein names Lufthansa Dreamliner “Wiesbaden”

Wiesbaden has a new flying ambassador. The fifth Boeing 787-9 in the Lufthansa fleet, with the registration D-ABPB, was named yesterday at Frankfurt Airport by Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein in the name of the state capital.

Since 22 May it has been in service to destinations in Canada and the USA. Its first destination with passengers on board was Dallas in Texas. The D-ABPB is the fifth aircraft in total to carry the name “Wiesbaden” around the world.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: “The Boeing 787-9 sets standards in sustainability and comfort. It is one of the quietest and most economical long-haul aircraft in our fleet and offers all customers a premium flying experience. With these qualities, it is a perfect fit for Wiesbaden, the capital of the state of Hesse, whose name it will carry around the world as an international ambassador.”

Boris Rhein, Minister President of the State of Hesse, said: “Lufthansa is one of the largest and most important employers in our state. The airline is a guarantee of prosperity for Hesse. By deploying the new aircraft, Lufthansa is not only helping to secure the region’s outstanding location factor, it is also committed to sustainable travel. With the name ‘Wiesbaden’, this aircraft will become an ambassador for the capital of Hesse and the state of Hesse. I wish the aircraft, its passengers and crew a good flight at all times.”

Gert-Uwe Mende, Lord Mayor of the state capital Wiesbaden, said: “Lufthansa is once again giving wings to the state capital Wiesbaden - we are very pleased about that. The new aircraft carries the name of Wiesbaden out into the world. Many passengers and crew members will hopefully experience the new aircraft as a safe, comfortable and efficient means of transport, technically up to date. I wish the new aircraft always an unscathed return and always a bit of Wiesbaden lifestyle at every flight altitude and on the way to every destination.”

The “Papa Bravo” was already transferred from its production facility in Everett in the USA to Germany on 31 March. Since then, the Dreamliner was initially operated up to three times a day between Frankfurt and Munich. This allowed the necessary training flights to be completed and as many crews as possible to be trained.

Fifth aircraft with the name Wiesbaden

There is a long tradition of aircraft bearing the name of the Hessian capital. The Boeing 787-9 is already the fifth Lufthansa aircraft with the name “Wiesbaden. On July 15, 1964, the then Lord Mayor Georg Buch named a Boeing 727 with the name of the spa city for the first time at Wiesbaden-Erbenheim Airport.

The predecessor of the Boeing 787-9 with the name “Wiesbaden” was an Airbus A340, which was named in the name of the state capital in the summer of 2009 and decommissioned during the pandemic.

Reduction of CO2 emissions by 40 per cent and improved travel experience

The ultra-modern “Dreamliner” long-haul aircraft consume on average only about 2.5 litres of paraffin per passenger and 100 kilometres of flight. That is up to 40 per cent less than its predecessor, the A340. Between 2022 and 2027, the Lufthansa Group will receive a total of 39 Boeing Dreamliners. Lufthansa currently operates five Boeing 787-9s with the registrations D-ABPA, D-ABPB, D-ABPC, D-ABPD and D-ABPE. In the current summer timetable, destinations in Canada and the USA are served exclusively with this aircraft type: Austin (AUS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Detroit (DTW) and Montréal (YUL).

The Boeing 787-9 offers passengers a noticeably improved travel experience. The aircraft cabin is exceptionally quiet and, depending on the time of day, is ideally lit by a new lighting system. The higher entrance area gives all guests a very pleasant feeling of space as soon as they board, and the large windows offer all passengers the opportunity to let their eyes wander to the horizon or dim them easily at the touch of a button. Business Class guests enjoy a state-of-the-art seat with direct access to the aisle, among other features.