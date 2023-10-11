BEONx Supercharges Sales Team to Propel Global Expansion

(from left to right): Tomasz Leszczynski, Director of Sales for Northern Europe; Barbara Siposova, Sales Director for the DACH market; David McGloin, VP of Sales for SMD; Rubén Sánchez cofounder and CEO; Sandra Guitiérrez, Chief Customer Officer (front)

BEONx, a trailblazer in Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) and Sustainable Profit Platforms for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce a dynamic shift in its sales strategy.

With an unwavering commitment to international expansion, BEONx is setting its sights on European markets, with a strategic focus on Northern and Central Europe.

This strategic initiative is more than just a step forward; it’s a giant leap toward enhancing our Sustainable Profit Platform with cutting-edge AI capabilities, fine-tuning cost optimization, and revolutionizing revenue management and guest retention for hotels worldwide.

To strengthen this strategy, BEONx has appointed a team of seasoned professionals. David McGloin, the newly appointed Vice President of Sales for Small and Medium Businesses, is leading the charge. David has over 12 years of experience in the travel technology industry in various sales and leadership roles with industry-leading companies such as SiteMinder, OTA Insight, and most recently Planet, giving him a comprehensive understanding of everything from Distribution, Competitor Analysis, and Business Intelligence to Payment Technology.

Barbara Siposova joins the team as the new Sales Director for the DACH market, strengthens BEONx team. Previously serving as Sales Manager DACH at D-EDGE Hospitality Solution, Barbara’s customer-focused approach and proven ability to exceed sales goals make her a valuable addition to the BEONx family.

Tomasz Leszczynski, appointed as new Director of Sales for Northern Europe based in Estonia, is a seasoned revenue management professional in the hospitality industry. With nearly two decades of experience and a background in revenue and commercial services, Tomasz has successfully led commercial openings and managed daily revenue operations for prominent brands. His extensive hands-on experience and leadership in the domain will significantly contribute to our strategic development in the region.

“We are excited with the quality of talent that BEONx has been attracting. The addition of these talented individuals to our sales team is a reflection of our commitment to expanding our global footprint and enhancing our services on a global scale,” stated Rubén Sánchez, CEO and co-founder of BEONx. “Their collective expertise will propel our efforts to provide tailored solutions and exceed customer expectations through our Sustainable Profit Platform ensuring that hotels have the tools they need to thrive, optimise revenue, offer unparalleled guest experiences and deliver exponential profits”.

