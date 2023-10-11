Pitch up to Dubai’s Mr Toad’s for the Cricket World Cup

Pitch up to Mr Toad’s destinations across Dubai this Cricket World Cup, and be bowled over with bargain packages on food, drink and more with Championships at the Pad.

Catch every ball, run and wicket live with big-screen, hi-definition viewing, and tuck into an international snack menu inspired by classic cuisines from participating teams.

Dishes start at AED30, with platters of four different items for AED109. Plus, enjoy Mr Toad’s famous all-day happy hour with hops, grapes and spirits from just AED25.

Bite into British favourite, Fish Fingers & Chips; feast on French classic, Croque Monsieur, dive into Devilled Prawns from Asia; indulge in Indian-style Onion Bhajis, or opt for Chicken Parmigiana Bites, Keeema Pav Burger and Chicken Tikka Skewers.

Championships at the Pad, available at all Mr Toad’s outlets at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, runs until the Cricket World Cup concludes on 19 November. Offers apply from 12 noon to 1 am daily, with all match fixtures shown live throughout the venues.

Mr Toad’s can be found at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Dubai Investments Park, Dubai International Airport, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Ibn Battuta Mall and Barsha Heights.

To book or find out more, follow @mrtoadsme on Instagram.