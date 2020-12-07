Bench Events releases agenda for upcoming Hospitality Tomorrow event

Bench Events has released details of the third episode of Hospitality Tomorrow, set to take place on December 15th.

Powered by Bench Digital, Hospitality Tomorrow was launched to support the hard-hit international hospitality community during Covid-19, by offering a virtual conference platform that provides knowledge, facilitates information sharing and connects the industry.

The first two episodes attracted more than 8,000 virtual attendees from 128 countries, featuring over 140 industry speakers from all over the world.

The third episode will take place in partnership with the Trusted Executive Foundation, a not-for-profit consultancy that helps organisations create a new standard of leadership

“2020 has been a uniquely challenging year for hospitality sector leaders so we are delighted to be working with Bench Events to deliver this virtual conference.

“We aim to boost the resilience and motivation of all the people who attend, and we have a roster of world class motivational speakers coming together to support this community.

“It’s going to be great fun and a real fillip for the end of the year,” said John Blakey, founder, the Trusted Executive Foundation.

The immersive virtual event experience will feature seven hours of interactive content and essential industry insights by global speakers, as well as live face-to-face networking, roundtable discussions, bespoke masterclasses and a virtual Expo hosted by the event sponsors.

“2020 has tested our resilience and has transformed the way we live, work and play perhaps forever.

“At the eye of the storm the hospitality industry has had to endure the full impact of this new normal and to adapt and innovate to survive.

“Hospitality Tomorrow was designed to bring the industry together as one industry, one community, one tomorrow, and in keeping with this objective we are delighted to host Hospitality Tomorrow 3 to focus on mindset and motivation to make the most of 2021,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events.

In addition to the main conference programme, the team at Bench Events has developed a series of bespoke, expert-led virtual masterclasses to further support the personal growth and development of hospitality professionals.

The masterclasses will take place on various dates in January and February 2021 and will cover a broad range of topics including innovation and creativity, the nine leadership habits for the new world of work, leading high performance teams during difficult times, leveraging the power of storytelling and how to become a remote speaking presentational rockstar.

More on the agenda, speakers, masterclasses and how to register can be found on the official website.