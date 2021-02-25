Bear Grylls Explorers Camp opens in Ras Al Khaimah

RAK Leisure has announced the first Bear Grylls branded accommodation in the world is now available to book.

The camp is situated on Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the United Arab Emirates.

With visitors welcome from March 3rd, the unique outdoor lodging experience follows the hugely successful launch of the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in September last year.

Initially featuring nine recycled and redesigned cabins, the accommodation will offer the ultimate mountain setting for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts and those looking for remote and curated experiences in the new era of travel.

Set in an expansive, open natural environment, the lodging has been developed especially for smaller groups and has strict safety protocols and social distancing measures in place.

Guests can also enhance their stay with thrilling instructor-led survival courses or activities such as mountain biking and climbing as well as self-guided and instructor-led hikes.

Starting at AED450 per night per cabin on weekdays and AED650 per night on weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), the unique accommodation is designed to host up to three adults, or two adults and one child, with basic self-catering facilities, including a private BBQ on a private outdoor terrace to prepare meals.

Commenting on the new accommodation, Alison Grinnell, chief executive of RAK Hospitality Holding, said: “We are immensely proud that we continue to innovate.

“The camp appeals to those who want to switch off, connect with nature and have an exhilarating outdoor experience away from the crowds.

“This one-of-a-kind experience will further raise Ras Al Khaimah’s international profile while enhancing the Emirate’s expansive nature and adventure offering.”

The Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras Al Khaimah operates in accordance with the highest global safety standards, with professionally trained instructors ensuring the health and wellbeing of participants at every stage.

In addition to strict social distancing measures and the provision of sanitisation kits, guests are required to wear a mask at all times in the common areas and around the camp.

All cabins are cleaned and sanitised after each use and have round-the-clock security.

Once settled in, guests have the option to take part in an exhilarating survival course run by UK experts trained at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, with half-day (three- to four-hours), hour-hour and 24-hour options available, designed for adults and families; team building activities for corporate companies; and instructor courses for outdoor enthusiasts.

Participants will be exposed to practical and extreme survival techniques necessary to survive some of the toughest terrain in the wilderness.

Raki Philips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), added: “Ras Al Khaimah continues to emerge strong from this period of disruption.

“The destination’s resilience is a result of the world-class safety protocols in place, a robust sustainable tourism growth plan as well as an identity that perfectly aligns with current traveller sentiment for remote experiences in open environments.

“The new Bear Grylls branded accommodation camp signifies not only another first, but an important step in strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s recovery strategy and that of the UAE tourism industry as a whole.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors locally and from around the world and providing them with a stunning setting in which to enjoy this amazing setting.”

Ras al Khaimah is considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.