Carnival Corporation delays return of North America lines

A number of cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation have revealed a new wave of cancellations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests that its pause in operations from ports in the United States has been extended until at least May 31st.

However, no firm date for a return has been set.

Earlier in February, Carnival began providing more flexible options for guests booked into early summer so that they could cancel their reservation without penalty if they needed or wanted to make other plans.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

At the same time, Princess Cruises said it hoped to save a portion of the Alaska and Canada & New England cruise season this year.

However, following an order from the Canadian ministry of tourism, the Alaska seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruises, sailing between Vancouver and Anchorage, and Pacific Coastals which start or end in Vancouver have now been scrapped.

The Canadian Adventure voyage, sailing roundtrip from Southampton in the UK, has also been cancelled.

In the meantime, Princess has committed to operating the Kenai Princess Wilderness lodge along with McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel this summer and is currently working on vacation land package details that will be announced shortly.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages especially as we have been preparing our ships for our return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

“Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for more than 50 years and the incredible Last Frontier is part of our proud heritage.

“We understand, how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy.”

Similarly, Holland America Line has cancelled all sailings that depart from or conclude in a Canadian port in 2021.

This will include several Alaska, three Canada/New England and two Pacific Coastal cruises in summer and autumn of this year.

At this time, Alaska cruises departing from mid-May and sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, are not being cancelled.

Discussions are underway with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to find a path forward to preserve these sailings.

“Holland America Line, in alliance with our entire industry, is optimistic for the resumption of cruising around North America and worldwide,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“However, we must be practical in our approach by acknowledging the limitations put in place by the current Canadian order that requires us to cancel select sailings.

Finally, Seabourn is cancelling its 2021 Alaska/British Columbia departures.

The cancellation announcement applies to a total of 19 voyages scheduled aboard Seabourn Odyssey over the summer between Vancouver, Canada and Juneau, Alaska, including one Pacific Coast voyage at the end of the season.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“We have heard from many guests and they are eager to travel, seeing positive developments starting to take hold that will eventually lead to our return to service.”