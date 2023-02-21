BCD Travel expands Amadeus partnership

BCD Travel has expanded its agreement with Amadeus as the forward-looking travel management company (TMC) refines its global technology approach to best capitalise on opportunities in the new era of business travel.

Under the new agreement, the two organisations will partner on multiple initiatives, each designed to provide BCD Travel with a platform for growth, productivity improvement and technological innovation.

BCD Travel will leverage Amadeus’ technology, travel expertise, content, and global footprint to support its operations in additional markets.

This includes incorporating Amadeus’ industry leading NDC content and end-to-end workflow capabilities.

“BCD is delighted to be expanding our long-standing partnership with Amadeus,” said BCD chief executive, John Snyder.

“This agreement allows us to engage on deeper technology collaboration and deliver high value services through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

“The expansion of our partnership will provide our corporate clients with more content options, including bringing NDC to life at scale, while streamlining and simplifying our distribution technology footprint and infrastructure.”

For Amadeus, the new agreement also means increased business with a leading global TMC, including opportunities in the UK, Ireland, and North America.

Decius Valmorbida, president, travel, Amadeus, said: “We are proud to extend and expand our long-standing partnership with BCD Travel.

“As the leading technology company in the travel industry, we consistently invest to deliver superior products and services to our customers.

“The new agreement presents significant potential for mutual growth, and we look forward to partnering with BCD Travel on initiatives to address future challenges and opportunities in the business travel space.”