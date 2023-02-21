Vote for the Best Travel Brands in Africa, Asia, Indian Ocean & Oceania in World Travel Awards 2023

Voting is now open for organisations in Africa, Asia, Indian Ocean and Oceania of the World Travel Awards 2023 programme. Industry professionals, the media and consumers worldwide have until midnight on 19 March to vote for travel brands that they consider the very best in the world.

The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be named as the winner in the landmark 30th anniversary year.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: “With voting now open for our key regions of Africa, Asia, Indian Ocean and Oceania, momentum for our landmark 30th anniversary is now building. It is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence.”

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including Aviation, Tourist Attractions, Car Hire, Cruise, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Meetings & Events, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

For more information on WTA, visit worldtravelawards.com.