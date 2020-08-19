South Africa tourism seeks to rebuild confidence with new app

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has launched a tourism and hospitality industry application, Opus4business.

The new app will aid in the safe reopening of the industry by training business owners on the safe implementation of the Covid-19 tourism safety protocols.

Based on industry designed tourism protocols, South Africa has received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) global safety stamp of approval as a destination.

The approval further gave TBCSA issuing rights to the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, within South Africa.

The specially designed stamp will allow travellers to recognise governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols for safe travel.

The Opus4business app is a quick, easy, and paperless way to record compliance with industry protocols by training tourism industry business owners and staff on a travel safe - eat safe certification programme.

Once complete, the system provides evidence that health screening and cleaning procedures are in place and helps businesses seamlessly manage Covid-19 health screening for employees, suppliers, delivery agents and patrons in compliance with the protection of personal information act, receive industry updates and deploy contact tracing if needed.

Travellers are invited to download the app to keep track of safe environments as the industry expects an increase in travel since the reopening of intra-provincial travel for leisure.

“The app is yet another way the industry is demonstrating self-regulation and a readiness to open for domestic and international travel in the country.

“We are encouraging businesses to download the app and take their teams through the training to increase compliant in the industry and to keep staff and customers in the sector safe,” said Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, chief executive of TBCSA.

The tourism industry like many others, has been gravely affected by Covid-19.

Many businesses have already been exposed to the safety protocols and as the industry begins to slowly reopen, the TBCSA believes that this technology puts safety in the hands of every stakeholder within the tourism value chain, which is an important part of the successful rebuilding of the sector.

For more information, and to download the app, head over the official website.