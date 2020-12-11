Bartlett to lead Organisation of American States working group

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has been selected to chair a high-level Organisation of American States (OAS) working group.

The body has been charged with the development of an action plan for the recovery of the cruise and airline industries in light of the fall-out caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Jamaica is very honoured to join these important discussions on the recovery of our tourism industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the newly appointed chairman of the working group focusing on cruise and airline recovery, we will seek to leverage the collective expertise of our members to find innovative solutions as we chart the way forward in this new normal,” said Bartlett.

The working group is one of four announced during the second special session of the Organisation of American States Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR).

The event was held to facilitate the effective and timely recovery of the travel and tourism sectors.

Minister Bartlett was recently selected as chairman of the working group and has convened the first meeting.

It was attended by representatives from the relevant member states, which include Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Peru and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bartlett explained that: “The output of the working group will be delivered for the consideration of the XXV Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism in October 2021.”

The Organisation of American States is the premier regional forum for political discussion, policy analysis and decision-making in Western Hemisphere affairs.