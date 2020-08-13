Barbados celebrates new year-round British Airways flight

After a hiatus of more than 15 years, Barbados will once again be serviced by British Airways from London Heathrow with a year-round direct daily service.

The service will launch on October 17th.

Announcing the news, minister of tourism and international transport, Lisa Cummins, said: “For more than 15 years, Barbados has been engaging British Airways on the re-establishment of London Heathrow as the gateway to Barbados, following the retirement of its Concorde service.

“We are thrilled therefore to see this finally come to fruition as it opens the door for us, quite literally, for growth opportunities in cities and continents that were once out of our reach.”

The afternoon departure of the flight from the UK will also offer seamless connections to British Airways’ extensive European network, tapping into the major cities of Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid, Stockholm and Vienna.

“Post-Covid-19, with British Airways seeing the contraction of various routes, the opportunity presented itself for this service and we were determined to secure it.

“Understanding the challenges currently faced by our industry, it is critical for us to be both smart and aggressive with our growth strategy, and this represents that,” Cummins asserted.

Coinciding with the busy half-term period in the autumn, the new service commencing in October will be operated using British Airways’ four-class Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

The year-round daily service will boost the already daily flights from London Gatwick, which run from October until April 2021.

“The UK continues to be our primary source market.

“In 2019, Barbados reported record arrivals from the UK - 234,658 arrivals of the overall 712,945.

“We therefore expect that this addition will bring us even more favourable results as we look confidently ahead to our future,” Cummins concluded.

More Information

For those looking to stay a bit longer, the island destination recently launched a year-long visa, ideal for guests looking to ‘work from paradise’.