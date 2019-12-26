Banyan Tree Krabi to open in Thailand in April

Singapore-based Banyan Tree has announced plans for a new resort in Krabi in the second quarter of 2020.

Now under development in a serene location on Tubkaek Beach, a scenic 45-minute drive from Krabi Airport, Banyan Tree Krabi fronts powdery white sands and the shallow-shelved coast of the Andaman Sea.

In the near distance, a dozen karst limestone towers jut from pristine waters.

Nestled directly behind the hotel lie the lush forests of Mu Ko Phi Phi and Khao Ngon Nak national parks.

The new Thai resort will offer 72 pool suites and villas, among them seven 2-bedroom options and one three-bedroom villa.

Facilities include all-day dining, a ballroom, a wedding chapel, a beach club, a kids’ club, and a fitness centre.

In keeping with Banyan Tree’s holistic branding, the resort will also host a rainforest-themed spa.

Banyan Tree expects to open the doors of Banyan Tree Krabi to guests on April 1st.