Banyan Tree Bintan prepares to launch Kelong Villa

Guests of Banyan Tree Bintan can look forward to embracing a truly local experience and the natural wonders of the South China Sea with the resort is set to launch the Kelong Villa.

Built and named as a tribute to the traditional offshore stilted platforms used by local fishermen, the Kelong Villa – otherwise known as a floating villa – will be an exciting new addition to the hotel’s current all-villa accommodation offerings.

Located about 250 metres from the modern Laguna Bintan integrated resort, guests begin their stay experience by boarding a pokchai (motorised wooden boat) at the beachfront and arriving at their new abode in just under two minutes.

The warm hospitality Indonesia has come to be known for is on full display with the medley of arrival experiences that await each guest.

It begins with the customary sounding of a terompet (local handmade horn) by the Banyan Host to signify the arrival of the guests as they disembark from the pokchai.

Therapists from the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa serve traditional welcome offerings of kueh putu ayu (steamed rice flour cake filled with palm sugar) and a healthful elixir of carrot, pineapple and ginger to refresh the palate.

A luxurious foot bath with traditional herbs and pandan juice follows, and after, guests are invited to shed their footwear in favour of traditional pandan sandals.

The expansive interiors of the villa feature the earthy tones of local Indonesian timber and traditional furnishings that are enhanced by unfettered, breath-taking views of the South China Sea.

Around the corner, a spacious, open-concept bathroom elevates the feeling of being one with nature while surrounded by it.

A modern walk-in rain shower beckons in Indonesia’s tropical climate, paired with double sinks and the hotel’s signature shower amenities.

Checking out from the Villa is just as ceremonious as arriving to it.

A farewell elixir of sweet papaya, baby spinach and honey juice is served, along with lapis Surabaya, a local snack.

Guests can then participate in the local tradition of freeing a handmade banana leaf boat and scattering flower petals in the ocean, while making a wish of their own and reflecting on their experience.

Following their return to their home country, the Banyan Host also sends a handwritten postcard to guests in thoughtful appreciation of their stay.

The property will debut in mid-July.