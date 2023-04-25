Banyan Tree announces its first signed property in Europe

Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading multi-branded hospitality groups, is set to debut in Europe with the upcoming Banyan Tree Varko Bay. The new luxury resort to be developed on the Varko Peninsula in Pogonia, Aitoloakarnania, is the result of the successful collaboration between Banyan Tree and the French hospitality group, Accor. Targeting to open in 2026, the five-star resort will consist of approximately 116 villas and 43 branded residences, seamlessly embedded into the stunning coastal surroundings of the Varko Peninsula in Pogonia.

Applying Banyan Tree’s pioneering expertise across the all-pool villa concept, the resort aims to offer a unique sense of place through tranquil, wellbeing-centred accommodations, backdropped by unforgettable views of the Ionian Sea and the surrounding islands of Lefkada, Meganisi and Skorpios, as well as luxurious facilities for rejuvenation of both mind and body. This includes the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, a water sports center, several state-of-the-art venues for meetings and events, a beach club, several bars and three restaurants including the signature Saffron where guests can dine on delectable Thai fare.

In keeping with Banyan Tree’s core pillar of sustainability, Banyan Tree Varko Bay will be constructed and operated with an uncompromising approach to sustainability and eco-sensitivity, immersing guests in a flourishing natural environment. Built in partnership with the award-winning Greek Elastic Architects, the resort aims to be the first in Europe to achieve LEED Gold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and to become a model of sustainability for the hospitality sector. Mirroring existing Banyan Tree developments, the resort will prioritise responsible water use—70% of water will be reused for irrigation, the use of renewable energy sources and the encouragement of vegetation growth. By ensuring the majority of all its hotels are covered with vegetation and developing plant-centred tropical spas, Banyan Tree creates beautiful contemporary spaces that are also friendly to the surrounding environment.

Banyan Tree Group operates over 60 hotels worldwide, with a potential pipeline of more than 50 projects by 2025. The addition of Banyan Tree Varko Bay will build on the brand’s core concepts of sustainability and wellbeing-centred luxury, while reinforcing Banyan Tree’s leadership in this highly demanding sector.

