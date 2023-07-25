BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM,  AGREES TO A MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIA

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of tourism between the two destinations, The Bahamas and Saudi Arabia.

The Memorandum of Understanding is a pledge that has been agreed between the two nations to emphasise the role of tourism in fostering economic development and promoting mutual understanding between the States of the Parties and enhancing cooperation in the tourism industry.

The agreement between the two countries is about coordinating and unifying efforts to achieve sustainable tourism development whilst always being considerate of local traditions and social values.

With The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) in attendance at WTTC in Saudi Arabia, The Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister was keen to use the opportunity to bring the nations together and formulate a strategy to benefit the exchange of information and expertise across the tourism industry.

Deputy Prime Minster The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, commented:

“The World Travel and Tourism Global Summit has been a great opportunity for myself and fellow Ministers and delegates to share knowledge, experience and ideas on a global level across the tourism sector. We are delighted to be forging these international relations to the benefit of global tourism and the Memorandum of Understanding between The Bahamas and Saudi Arabia is a clear way to demonstrate that international collaboration.

“We have much experience in the tourism sector and this agreement will enable us to share our insight whilst working towards the same global goals.”

The Memorandum of Understanding between The Bahamas and Saudi Arabia will create a unified strategy to share mutual tourism investment opportunities alongside day-to-day expertise in initiatives like sustainable tourism practices, management of tourism facilities and the sharing of insight and data.

The BMOTIA delegation led by Deputy Prime Minster The Honourable I. Chester Cooper attended

the 22nd World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia alongside Ministers and delegates from across the world. WTTC is the most influential Travel & Tourism event on the calendar with travel industry leaders gathering to align efforts to support the sector’s post-pandemic recovery focusing on driving the travel and tourism sector to a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future