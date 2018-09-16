Badrutt’s Palace launches own-brand plane

Badrutt’s Palace has announced the launch of its own branded plane, offering direct flights to St. Moritz from London.

The 30-seater Dornier 328 jet will take its inaugural flight on February 14th, departing from London’s Biggin Hill Airport to Samedan St. Moritz, running on selected dates in February thereafter.

Cabin crew will be joined by legendary Badrutt’s Palace staff, while in-flight catering will be provided by the palace’s celebrity chef partner, Jason Atherton.

Curtailing journeys to the palace to just one hour 45 minutes, the launch comes exactly 100-years after Swiss pilot and aviation pioneer, Alfred Comte, completed the first ever flight from Switzerland to London taking off from the iconic frozen lake opposite the hotel.

The flights signal the start of an on-going trial by the hotel to potentially offer further direct flights from key destinations during peak times for both guests of the hotel and visitors to the wider Engadin region.

The easy check-in process - available up to 45 minutes prior to departure - short flight time and seamless experience make it a stress-free journey to the iconic Swiss resort.

Upon announcing the launch, Richard Leuenberger, managing director of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, said: “Badrutt’s Palace has been pivotal in making St. Moritz the legendary destination it is today and we want to continue to support the resort town and region through the introduction of direct flights on our own branded plane.”