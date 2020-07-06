Azores declared Covid-19 free as tourism resumes

Azores have been declared Covid-19 free, having registered no active cases of the virus for several days.

Overall, the islands had recorded one hundred and forty-six positive cases of Covid-19 - resulting in one hundred and thirty recovered cases and sixteen deaths.

As a result, the Portuguese destination has been added to a safe list prepared by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, alongside Madeira and Porto Santo.

Executive director of the Azores Tourism Board, Luís Capdeville Botelho, said: “The Azores Islands are delighted to have been recognised by the European Best Destination Organisation as the safest place to travel in light of the pandemic and can today proudly declare the islands Covid-19 free, with no active cases reported.

“This pandemic has put life into perspective for us all, no matter where we live, which language we speak and what we believe in.

“It has taught us that nothing can be taken for granted and that it took us to pause as a human race in order to come through the dark times.

“From now on we are sure that people will cherish the safety of the Azores Islands, a destination which has always prided itself on its commitment to welcoming visitors with open arms, with their wellbeing at the forefront of our minds.”

He added: “We are immensely proud of the swift action taken by the Portuguese government, tourism industry and local establishments here on the islands to ensure that we can return to a state of normality, with the upmost safety measures in place to maintain this.

“The Azores islands is the perfect destination for travellers who have a preference for nature experiences and for products such as hiking, whale watching, local cuisine and historical traditions.

“The measures which continue to remain in place are designed to keep every single person who visits the island safe and well, with minimal impact to their experience.

“We thank everybody for their patience and cooperation to sit back, pause and reflect on the travels they could experience after the height of the pandemic – for that time is now, and we cannot wait to see you here once more.”