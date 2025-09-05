AWAKENING AT WYNN LAS VEGAS INTRODUCES THREE NEW ACROBATIC PERFORMANCES

Awakening, the boundary-breaking spectacle at Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN), adds three acrobatic performances to its production – including the dazzling Shoulder Ballet, a Slackwire performance, and a Russian Bar sequence. Seamlessly integrated into the show’s immersive, in-the-round experience, these spellbinding performances showcase the incredible artistry and athleticism of elite acrobats from around the world.

A spectacular 80-minute show that fuses choreography, puppetry, acrobatics, and cutting-edge technology, Awakening is designed to bring guests of all ages to the edge of their seats. The addition of the new performances expands Awakening’s immersive realms of water, earth and air, while elevating the production with breathtaking artistry and larger-than-life-spectacle.

Awakening’s new acrobatic performances are:

Shoulder Ballet – A stunning duet of strength and grace which features a ballerina en pointe atop her partner’s head. This feat has never been performed before, and suspends guests in that moment in time.

Slackwire – International Slackwire artist and Monte Carlo Circus Gold Medalist Tang Zhe delivers high drama and hypnotic movement on a tensionless wire suspended above the stage. Each graceful, nerve-defying step keeps audiences captivated.

Russian Bar – This awe-inspiring sequence features acrobats soaring above the heads of the audience, executing amazing and seemingly impossible achievements including launching into a triple somersault. It’s a breathtaking fusion of grace, strength, and control that commands every corner of the theater.

“The new acrobatic performers push the limits of what’s possible on stage. They don’t just expand the physical scale of Awakening but deepen its emotional impact,” said Baz Halpin, Producer and Director of Awakening. “It is a breathtaking fusion of courage, power, and artistry that will leave you speechless.”

Narrated by two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, Awakening is an epic tale following IO, a reluctant heroine who travels through extraordinary realms to reunite Light and Darkness and restore balance to her world. The show is a captivating and unforgettable journey featuring mind-bending illusions, original choreography, dazzling costumes, and larger-than-life puppetry.

Awakening performances are Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information, including tickets and a variety of show packages, visit awakening.com.

ADVERTISEMENT