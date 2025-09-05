Toledo Zoo Celebrates 125 Years with Three-Day Conservation Symposium

The Toledo Zoo will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a landmark three-day international symposium Oct. 21-23, bringing together leading conservationists, scientists and educators from around the globe. The event will showcase the Zoo’s century-long impact on wildlife conservation and its ongoing commitment to inspiring communities and protecting species worldwide.

“As part of our 125th anniversary, it was important to create an event that reflects the very heart of our mission,” said Jen Brassil, director of PR & communications events at the Toledo Zoo. “While the Toledo Zoo plays a vital role in local conservation, our dedication also reaches across the globe with projects in Africa, Aruba, Brazil, Nepal, the Pacific Islands and Tasmania. This symposium positions the Toledo Zoo as a rare hub for international conservation collaboration, bringing together experts from multiple continents to share strategies for saving species and connecting communities with wildlife.”

The symposium will feature an extensive lineup of presentations covering local and international conservation initiatives, including endangered species recovery programs, community engagement projects, and cutting-edge research. Participants will gain insight into the Zoo’s decades-long contributions to biodiversity preservation and learn how its programs influence ecosystems both locally and globally.

125 Years of Impact Symposium Highlights

Oct. 21: The Zoo’s legacy of conservation in Ohio, including butterfly and turtle programs, recovery efforts for Hellbenders and Copper-bellied water snakes and tours of regional conservation projects.

Oct. 22: Global wildlife initiatives, featuring programs in Nepal, the Philippines, Southern Africa and Cameroon. Presentations will cover Snow leopards, Red pandas, Pied tamarins, Negros bleeding heart doves, rescued gorillas and elephant reproduction science.

Oct. 23: Future-focused programs highlighting education, early childhood conservation engagement, and innovative species recovery initiatives such as Project T.U.R.T.L.E., Project Prairie and the Twite Project.

Notable Speakers Include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Aylmer, Limbe Wildlife Centre, Cameroon

Joe Wood, Toledo Zoo

Lochran Traill, University of Leeds

Matt Ward and Ysabella Montano-Ward, Talarak Foundation, Philippines

Dr. Paras Bikram Singh, BIOCOS Nepal

Torie Curr Smith, Limbe Wildlife Centre

Narelle Wilson, Toledo Zoo adviser

Oliver Crowther, OC Aviaries

The symposium is free and open to the public. Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are geared toward college-level audiences and above, while Thursday’s sessions are tailored for middle school students and older. A livestream will also be available for those unable to attend in person. RSVPs are encouraged to guarantee entry, as seating is limited.

Event Details:

Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 21-23, 2025

Location: The Malawi Event Center at the Toledo Zoo

Admission: Free; RSVP recommended; walk-ins accommodated if space allows

The programming will culminate with the Impact to Action: A Legacy Gala, a separate ticketed event inviting guests to wander, taste and celebrate in some of the Zoo’s most historic Works Progress Administration buildings. Guests will enjoy chef-inspired stations, live music, specialty sips and animal encounters throughout the evening of Oct. 23.

For more information or to RSVP, visit toledozoo.org/125symposium.