Dominican Republic unveils new Covid-19 measures

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, has announced a set of initiatives designed to address challenges faced by the local tourism industry.

It is hoped the measures can overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure that the country is a safe travel destination.

The Plan for the Responsible Recovery of Tourism in response to Covid-19, which will be led by Abinader, will protect the health, welfare and safety of tourists as well as promote a sustainable recovery of the tourism sector.

“Our goal is to minimise the effects of the pandemic and facilitate a responsible recovery that prioritises health, maximises the potential for job creation and economic growth, and promotes the further sustainable development of the sector,” said Abinader.

The plan provides a set of measures to ensure the health and safety of locals and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

These measures will include new internationally certified health protocols and will apply to the entire industry, including restaurants and bars.

David Collado, minister of tourism, added that the new administration and the Association of Hotels & Tourism of Dominican Republic have been meeting to better understand the tourists’ concerns of the needs of the industry.

“We are focused on driving continuous growth for the sector, along with our country’s image,” said Collado.

“We are confident that together we will overcome the challenges of the pandemic and ensure that the Dominican Republic remains the number one destination in the region for international travellers, who visit either for vacation, business, investment opportunities or returning to their preferred second home.”

Starting at the end of September, rapid tests will be performed on randomly selected travellers upon arrival, such as the diagnostic breath test for Covid-19.

Once this measure is in place, the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival will be eliminated.

However, it continues to be valid until then.

Properties on the island will implement effective health management with suppliers, contractors and employees.

The latter will be regularly tested and will follow a specific protocol to come in and out of the facilities.

A new ‘tourism cabinet’, led by the president, and under the executive direction of the minister of tourism, will manage the plan.

Institutions that directly affect the tourism industry value chain will make up the cabinet, which will constantly monitor the impact and effectiveness of each initiative implemented and adjust as necessary.

Dominican Republic reopened to tourism in July 1st.