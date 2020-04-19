ATM 2020: Expo 2020 to drive millions of UAE visits

An additional three million international visitors are expected to visit the United Arab Emirates during Expo 2020.

Arrivals from India, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, UK and Pakistan are expected to drive this influx, according to the latest data released ahead of Arabian Travel Market.

The research from Colliers International, in partnership with ATM, predicts the number of Indian visitors travelling to the UAE will increase by 770,000 between 2020 and 2021, while arrivals from Saudi Arabia will increase 240,000, Philippines and UK both 150,000 and Pakistan 140,000, during the same time period.

Looking to acquire their share of these high-growth markets at ATM, will be the tourism boards from the UAE’s seven emirates with major exhibits from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Not only will Expo 2020 increase international arrivals to the UAE and showcase the country as a major global tourism hub – it has also provided the country with the opportunity to expand its world-class hospitality offerings; upgrade its airports and transport infrastructure; and develop an expansive array or new retail, leisure and entertainment facilities as well as diversifying its key source markets by reaching out to new and emerging markets.”

At present, the Middle East and Africa remains the overall top source market for the UAE, however, there appears to be a changing dynamic as we look ahead, with the Asia pacific market set to become the largest source of arrivals in the UAE – witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 9.8 per cent until 2024 - driven in large by the populous Indian subcontinent.

“The introduction of a new multi-entry five-year tourist visa will not only drive more frequent travel to the country and longer stays but it will also allow for a whole host of new airline routes, making the country more accessible to a host of first time tourists from emerging markets – providing a boost to overall tourist spend and further stimulating the UAE’s GDP impact,” Curtis added.

As the UAE gears up to welcome 25 million visitors for Expo 2020, the country’s hospitality sector will play a major role in ensuring the success of the global event, as well as securing a significant number of travellers who will be keen to return to the emirates for a visit post-Expo.

According to the latest data from STR, Dubai had more than 120,000 hotel rooms as of February, with a goal of completing 160,000 hotel rooms by October to meet the anticipated demand generated by Expo 2020.

