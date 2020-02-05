Foreign Office urges Brits to avoid north Italy towns

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has begun to urge against all but essential travel to a number of towns in northern Italy.

The communities have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

Travellers are urged to avoid ten small towns in Lombardy - Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano.

Guests are also barred from Vo’ Euganeo, in neighbouring Veneto.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Italy has introduced extraordinary measures that allow regions to implement civil protection measures in response to coronavirus, including the isolation of these towns.

Responding to the news, ABTA said: “While these towns are not considered to be popular tourist areas among UK holidaymakers, if the towns are part of a holiday itinerary, customers imminently due to travel should speak to their travel provider.

“Passengers who have booked flights directly with an airline and are imminently due to travel should contact the airline to discuss their options.

“The overall volume of reported cases is very low globally; however, it is important that travellers follow the latest public health advice relating to the specific destination and locations they are travelling to.”

More information on how to travel is available here.

Approximately three million British nationals visit Italy every year.

Image: IPA/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images