Atlantis The Royal introduces one-night stays for residents to satisfy demand

Atlantis The Royal has removed its two-night minimum stay rule which it had enforced since it opened in February. Now UAE residents will be able to stay for a single night should they wish.

The decision has been made in order to satisfy demand in the local market and ensure as many residents as possible are able to visit the mega-resort.

It applies to Royal Club room categories and above.

To avail the offer, residents must present their Emirates ID upon check-in, and will be given the “UAE Resident Staycation” deal which includes complimentary breakfast and afternoon tea, as well as access to Nobu by the Beach and Aquaventure Waterpark an The Lost Chambers Aquarium at the neighbouring Atlantis, The Palm.

All rooms are connected, allowing guests to control their room’s thermostat, lighting, television and other amenities via their mobile phones.

The resort is also home to 90 swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool on the 22nd floor, suspended 90 meters above ground level.

Atlantis The Royal restaurants

The luxury resort comprises 18 new restaurants, many helmed by celebrity chefs. Read on for more on the F&B outlets, which can be booked now.

Heston Blumenthal’s Dinner by Heston

First announced back in 2018, the British experimental chef behind the famous The Fat Duck in Bray, Heston Blumenthal will be bringing his creative spark and innovative gastronomy dishes to Dubai in what will be his first restaurant in the city – Dinner By Heston Blumenthal.

His name will also be above the door in an experimental lounge bar, Resonance by Heston Blumenthal.

Nobu by the Beach

Taking Nobu’s winning luxury formula and turning it alfresco, Nobu by the Beach will be a pool and beach club blend, while still serving the high-end Japanese cuisine the master is known for.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

A gastronomic, experimental Latin American restaurant, La Mar will serve up some intriguing dishes alongside many of the country’s classics like ceviche, antichucos, grilled meats and more. Relying heavily on traditional Peruvian seafood but with sustainably-sourced grub at its core, the team behind the restaurant said that all fish served at La Mar “will be sustainably sourced to alleviate over-exploited fish species”.

Cloud 22

A pool club in the sky, Cloud 22 will boast a large infinity pool over the epic view it’s afforded from being on the 22nd floor. Here you’ll find cabanas, live DJs and a special VIP section.

Ling Ling by Hakkasan

Situated on the 23rd floor, Ling Ling will be a 180-degree restaurant, bar, and nightclub hybrid overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. Having gained popularity around the world, Ling Ling will be a standalone venue by the team from Hakkasan.

Estiatorio milos by Costas Spiliadis

With views over the resort’s water fountains, chef Costas Spiliadis will be serving up Greek-flavoured seafood dishes and will include a raw bar. The alfresco terrace with front-row seats to the Skyblaze fountain is going to be the drawcard for this one.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy is bringing her Persian flavours to the city. Famed for her book Pomegranates and Roses: My Persian Family Recipes and television travel show Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Ariana’s Kitchen will serve up modern twists on Persian classics.

Jaleo Dubai by José Andrés

Helmed by lauded chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo will serve a high-end take on Spanish cuisine. Putting a spin on his favourite childhood dishes, the menu will feature tapas, paellas plus a host of Spanish cheese and wine.

Little Venice Cake Company

This hugely popular British cake company will be heading to Dubai at the hands of pioneering Mich Turner. Having made cakes for Buckingham Palace, the couture cake company will take up shop in the new Atlantis serving residents and tourists some of the world’s best sweet treats.

More F&B outlets at Atlantis The Royal

Other outlets opening include terrace lounge Elements, Gastronomy all-day dining, House of Desserts, US-style diner Malibu 90625, beach lounge Seascapes, casual alfresco eatery Food Marquet and pastry-focused lounge The Royal Tearoom.

Source: Hotelier Middle East