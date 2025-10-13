Asia and Oceania’s travel elite honoured at World Travel Awards 2025 in Hong Kong

Asia and Oceania’s elite travel brands were in the spotlight at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in Hong Kong. The stars of the industry convened for the WTA Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2025 to find out who had won the most prestigious and highly sought-after honours in global tourism.

The VIP event, in partnership with Hong Kong International Airport and InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, marked the fourth leg of the WTA’s Grand Tour 2025 – a global search for the finest travel and tourism organisations.

Winners at the VIP reception included Vietnam, which took the title for ‘Asia’s Leading Destination’, with Hanoi named ‘Asia’s Leading City Destination’ and Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark claiming ‘Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination’. Philippines took to the podium as ‘Asia’s Leading Tourist Board’. Bali was voted ‘Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination’. teamLab Planets TOKYO claimed the title for ‘Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction’.

Australia confirmed its reputation as a tourism powerhouse to secure ‘Oceania’s Leading Destination’. Melbourne won ‘Oceania’s Leading City Destination’. The fusion of ancient storytelling with a technological twist helped Wintjiri Wiru – Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu claim ‘Oceania’s Leading Tourist Attraction’.

The hospitality sector shone brightly with winners from across the region recognised for their exceptional achievements, from luxury city hotels to island resorts. The Oberoi, New Delhi, India was voted ‘Asia’s Leading Hotel’, with Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort taking ‘Asia’s Leading Resort’, and Discovery Primea winning ‘Asia’s Leading Business Hotel’. Marina Bay Sands collected ‘Singapore’s Leading Hotel’.

Brand-level winners included Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, which was named ‘Asia’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand 2025’ and Postcard Hotels & Resorts was voted ‘Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand’.

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore was hailed ‘Asia’s Leading Green Lifestyle Hotel’. Vietraval continued its rise to travel stardom by claiming ’Asia’s Leading Tour Operator’. Amanpulo, on the secluded Pamalican Island, Philippines, was voted ‘Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort’. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong collected ‘Hong Kong’s Leading Hotel’, whilst The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai was named ‘China’s Leading New Hotel’.

In the newcomer categories, Japan enjoyed double honours with Waldorf Astoria Osaka claiming ‘Asia’s Leading New Hotel’, and Rosewood Miyakojima collecting ‘Asia’s Leading New Resort’. InterContinental Auckland reigned supreme as ‘Oceania’s Leading New Hotel’.

In the aviation sector, AirAsia was named ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’. Royal Brunei Airlines took home the title of ‘Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew’ in recognition of its exemplary customer service. Hong Kong International Airport was named ‘Asia’s Leading Airport’ for its world-class facilities, innovation and traveller experience.

Mrs. Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu, BBS, JP, Group Co-Managing Director, K. Wah Holdings and Managing Director of Stanford Hotels International was honoured with ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Travel and Hospitality Industry’ in acknowledgment of her visionary leadership and enduring impact on tourism and hospitality development across Asia.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “It has been a privilege to host our Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2025 in Hong Kong – one of the world’s most iconic destinations. Tonight we have celebrated the leading lights of travel across Asia and Oceania. Our winners represent the very best in tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for raising the benchmark of achievement across this remarkable region.”



William Ho, Executive Director, Corporate Development, Hong Kong International Airport, says: “With Hong Kong International Airport’s new Three-Runway System now in operation and additional passenger facilities coming online in the next few years, we are ready to extend our premium service to even more travellers. We are pressing full steam ahead with our Airport City blueprint – SKYTOPIA – which will transform ourselves from a city airport into an Airport City. SKYTOPIA will integrate commerce, pop culture, art, entertainment and leisure, and more, designed for the entire Asia market.”

John Drummond, General Manager, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong expresses, “We are deeply honored to have once again partnered with the World Travel Awards for this landmark celebration of excellence in global hospitality. The energy and elegance of the evening reflected the very spirit of Hong Kong—dynamic, welcoming, and world-class. Hosting esteemed dignitaries and industry pioneers in our city was a true privilege, and we are proud to have delivered an experience that resonated with innovation, luxury, and heartfelt hospitality. Our sincere thanks go to Cvent and HBX Group for their invaluable support, which helped make this event not only memorable, but truly extraordinary.”

The full list of winners can be found on the WTA website.