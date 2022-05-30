Breaking Travel News

Are you ready for IMEX week?

  • yesterday
Are you ready for IMEX week? Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group

Although IMEX may not officially start until tomorrow, IMEX week is already truly up and running with events today including the Agency Directors Forum; Association Focus supported by AC Forum, AMC Institute, ASAE, ESAE, Ethiopia Convention Bureau, Global Association Hubs, ICCA and Tel Aviv Convention Bureau; Exclusively Corporate supported by Hubilo, Los Cabos Tourism Board and Meliá Frankfurt City; MPI’s European Business Events Forum; Association Social; and SITE Nite Europe.

Tomorrow a series of future-focused sessions on the MPI and ICCA stage in Hall 9 will help us look ahead with sessions on how we redefine our roles as business drivers and strategist, what the new reality looks like and how the COVID-19 crisis has changed meetings and events.

Hall 9 is also home to a daily drop-in programme of stand-out education in the Inspiration Hub’s Ocean, Forest and Canyon rooms and the Listening Collective’s Listening Lab. Make time between sessions for the IMEX-EIC People and Planet Village and, most importantly, great coffee in the Hall 9 food court!