Aqua Expeditions to return to operation this month

Aqua Expeditions will begin welcoming back travellers aboard its ocean explorer yacht Aqua Blu.

Local Indonesian residents will be able to set sail beginning this month, while international travellers can expect to depart from September 12th with enhanced health and safety protocols.

At the onset of the recent global pandemic, Aqua Expeditions took early action to maintain strict antiviral hygiene standards on all three vessels in operation.

As a result, the company experienced no cases of Covid-19 onboard any of its vessels.

“Today, more than ever, our employees, customers and partners need reassurance of our ability to offer them the safest experience possible,” said Francesco Galli Zugaro, chief executive and founder of Aqua Expeditions.

“It is our duty to anticipate needs and respond to health and safety requirements by adhering to the highest standards.”

Aqua Expeditions’ river vessels and ocean explorer yacht accommodate a maximum of 30 to 40 guests, allowing for the tailor-made experience it is known for. Its small ship capacity provides ample personal space and constant safe physical distancing among passengers and crew.

Aqua Expeditions’ small group shore excursions are an integral part of the brand’s ethos.

With no more than ten guests per group, the excursions offer personalised, engaging experiences.

Lastly, each Aqua Expeditions ship is flagged in the country in which it operates, reassuring guests that they are always allowed to disembark in any port or anchorage location on an itinerary.