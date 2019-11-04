Antigua & Barbuda partners with GeoTourist for new GPS tour

Antigua & Barbuda has partnered with GeoTourist to create navigational application content for the destination.

It will offer visitors the chance to explore the destination independently, while being guided by Antiguan storytellers, all from their mobile phone.

Chief executive of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James, said: “As the needs of travellers evolve, Antigua & Barbuda will continue to enhance our product, and we are proud to be the first country within the Caribbean to launch this free mobile GPS triggered, audio tour.

“In addition to already offering visitors the opportunity to be guided throughout the country by accredited tourist guides, this new mobile app now meets the needs of those cultural explorers who have the desire to immerse themselves in the local culture and seek out their own experiences, while still benefitting from a personal tour guide.”

The app is available on for both iOS and Google Play.

It is free to download, and when opened on Antigua & Barbuda, highlights a variety of remarkable historical sites in the historic capital city of St. John’s.

Geotourist sales director, Mo Talukder added: “These Antigua trails are incredibly special for GeoTourist.

“As our first partnership in the Caribbean, we were delighted to work with the tourism board to curate these unique insights into the island’s history.

“The tours showcase Antigua at its best, demonstrating why this stunning Caribbean island has so much more to offer than just another beach experience.”

