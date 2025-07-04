ANDBEYOND’S NEW FAMILY VILLA GROUNDS ANDBEYOND NGALA SAFARI LODGE IN A SIGNATURE LEVEL OF LUXURY

andBeyond is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive Family Villa renovation at andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge, situated in the 14 700 hectares wildlife-rich Ngala Private Game Reserve, adjoining South Africa’s Kruger National Park. Renowned for its intimate atmosphere and exceptional wildlife sightings including the region’s rare white lions, the lodge offers families and small groups a safari experience rooted in meaning, comfort and connection.

Central to the five-month renovation was the complete rebuilding of the lodge’s Family Suite, now an exclusive use Family Villa, which offers a more expansive layout tailored for up to six guests. Perfect for families, the villa includes two adult bedrooms with generous ensuite bathrooms and outdoor showers, as well as a third children’s room with its own ensuite facilities. The villa is carefully positioned to take advantage of its riverside location with all spaces opening onto the seasonal Mapone River. The addition of rock-clad walls ensure seclusion without compromise.

The redesigned shared living space now features a warm sitting and dining area anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, a subtle nod to safari tradition and the cooler evenings in the bush. Outside, a private swimming pool sits centrally creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living. Guests may choose to dine in the privacy of their villa or enjoy meals under the stars in the main lodge’s dining areas. A dedicated butler, expert ranger and tracker team and a private safari vehicle complete the new offering.

Informed by the safari aesthetics of the Kruger region, the interior palette draws from its surroundings – sage greens, weathered timbers and antique treasures, many lovingly restored. Designed in collaboration with Fox Browne Creative, the space invites reflection and calm, offering families and friends a setting to reconnect in the quiet rhythm of the wilderness.

“Our vision for the Family Villa was to deepen its sense of place by intentionally creating a better space for friends and family to be able to connect in a homely type of environment.” says Kevin Pretorius, andBeyond’s Managing Director for South Africa Lodges. “We wanted to honour its legacy while creating something that feels generous, intuitive and intimately connected to the wilderness that lies outside.”

The revitalised Family Villa captures the essence of a classic Lowveld safari lodge, where thoughtful design and a sense of ease come together to support meaningful family travel. For families, the villa becomes a place to pause between drives, to observe the bush from the pool deck and to reconnect over meals and quiet conversation. This is not just a grounded setting for families but a meaningful addition to andBeyond’s multigenerational family accommodation options, designed to meet the needs of guests travelling together across ages and interests.

As part of andBeyond’s continuous commitment to enhance the guest experience, additional exciting upgrades at Ngala Safari Lodge included the renovating the existing bar into a wine cellar, building a new bar on the tea deck, upgrading the beloved boma area as well as some other general lodge maintenance. Looking ahead to July 2025, a refurbished massage sala and a new gym – complete with a nearby bathroom – will round out the lodge’s wellness experience.

andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge’s Family Villa officially opened for guests on 01 June 2025, offering all-inclusive stays from ZAR 108,570 per villa per night including a private safari vehicle and dedicated ranger.

