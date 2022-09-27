Anantara Layan Phuket Adds New Zipline Experience

Taking adventure to new heights, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort has added a 400-metre long Zipline to the cliffside of its Layan Active Zone. The zipline, suspended 15-metres above the ground with elevated views of the spectacular Layan Beach, gives thrill seekers an opportunity to soar through the air for the ultimate adrenaline rush.

Explorers can look forward to a full range of fun and challenging experiences at the Layan Active Zone, Phuket’s best leisure and entertainment destination. The zone offers a range of adventurous and fun activities for people of all ages and fitness levels including two floodlit tennis courts, an outdoor gym, a Surf Skate Field, 10.5-metre-high outdoor climbing wall, Muay Thai boxing ring, lakeside pool and Teen Zone.

Muay Thai offers a great full-body workout and helps to release stress. Now popular the world over, people from all walks of life train in Muay Thai to lose weight, get fighting fit, burn off stress, discover a new passion and experience one of Thailand’s most iconic cultural traditions. At Anantara Phuket Layan Resort, each boxing student is kitted out with Muay Thai gloves and seasoned instructors provide motivating classes, teaching guests how to master the range of Muay Thai moves using their fists, elbows, knees and shins.

The climbing wall offers experts and novices a great adrenalin-charged work-out, with several practice routes for beginners and children as young as eight years old.

The outdoor gym has all-encompassing views of the lush tropical landscape and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art aerobic and anaerobic machines and weights, allowing guests to achieve maximum fitness during their stay.

The Teen Zone comes complete with foosball, computers and retro arcade games. Families with little ones in tow can enjoy a safe space to relax and play at the Lakeside Pool and there is a crafts children’s corner for smaller kids.

Cocoon, the onsite health-food café serves up a selection of delicious and healthy pre-and post-game refreshments and snacks ranging from vegan and vegetarian dishes, farm-to-table offerings and even gluten and dairy-free dishes. There are also several immunity booster shakes on offer boasting super nutritional ingredients like spinach, kale and ginger.