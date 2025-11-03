Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp, Zambia: A Sanctuary Suspended Above the Wilderness

Anantara, the purveyor of immersive hospitality, is unveiling its first safari tented camp – Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp – set to launch in April 2026. Poised high above the banks of the Kafue River, one of Zambia’s most vital waterways, the luxury camp connects guests directly to Kafue National Park, the country’s largest and oldest reserve, drawing them into a vast, protected wilderness where wildlife roams across untouched terrain.

As the Kafue River meanders through wetlands, woodlands and savannas, it sustains one of Africa’s richest ecosystems. In deference to this delicate setting, the camp is elevated 3.5 metres to canopy height on rosewood timber platforms and lightweight structures, protecting seasonal water flow and allowing wildlife to move unhindered beneath.

Accommodation: eco-chic luxury in the treetops

Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp embodies exclusivity, with just ten villas and three Horizon Terrace Suites all linked by meandering lantern‑lit paths and oriented for sweeping views of the river and surrounding bush. Here, the wilderness is never at arm’s length – lions may call in the distance, elephants pass by the deck and the night air carries the sounds of the savannah. Sliding walls, outdoor showers and open‑air layouts dissolve the boundary between inside and out, while dedicated butlers ensure effortless comfort.

South Africa’s MRS studio designed interiors that blend contemporary elegance with cultural authenticity, using locally sourced materials, organic textures, and mid-century accents inspired by the river and landscape.

Conceived as intimate treetop retreats, the three 65‑square‑metre Horizon Terrace Suites are elevated 14 metres above the ground. Guests can recline on open‑air daybeds set on private terraces and rise to the sounds of the park awakening around them. For couples, the nine 115‑square‑metre Pool Villas act as open-air playgrounds with refreshments served by the butler on a private deck and cooling post-safari dips beneath open skies. The 400-square-metre Presidential Villa offers the perfect balance of privacy and togetherness. For added space, it can be combined to form a spectacular 515-square-metre Two Bedroom Presidential Villa, complete with sweeping river views, a private boat dock, and an oversized plunge pool.

Dining: flavours rooted in African tradition

Culinary experiences at Anantara Kafue celebrate the natural abundance of Zambia, drawing ingredients from the riverbanks and surrounding plains. The signature restaurant, set beneath a canopy of trees, pairs oven-fresh pastries, local fruit and hearty breakfast favourites with uninterrupted water views. As the day unfolds, contemporary interpretations of African classics emerge from the kitchen, crafted with seasonal, sustainably sourced produce. Evenings honour the region’s culinary heritage, with locally caught fish and game forming the heart of each plate, paired with smart cocktails from the riverside bar. The resort is also home to a cosy lounge for afternoon tea or a quiet cigar, along with a fireside gathering place that pays homage to a traditional African boma – perfect for storytelling, traditional performances and toasting marshmallows in a family circle. As part of Anantara’s signature Designer Dining experience, private bush dinners can be arranged under the stars.

Cocooned by nature: wellness immersion above the river

Anantara Spa’s nature‑first philosophy feels inherently at home in a landscape so deeply entwined with the wild. With no light pollution, the constellations blaze in astonishing clarity, setting the stage for world-class stargazing. Slipping away to a secluded clearing between the cedars, guests can lie back beneath the vast African night, letting the stillness restore a sense of calm. Classic spa treatments will be offered in complete privacy, with all Pool Villas and Presidential Villas featuring dedicated wellness spaces set to the gentle rhythm of the river below. To refresh and recharge, guests can swim laps in the full size swimming pool, indulge in guided yoga sessions and workout in the fully equipped gym.

Into the wild: bespoke safari experiences

The camp’s beating heart is the pristine Kafue National Park, where expert trackers tailor each expedition to the season and to travellers’ interests, from nighttime safaris to luxury camping and riverbank picnics. Guests can explore by water aboard the camp’s private riverboats, drifting along tranquil stretches of the Kafue to places unreachable by road. From this vantage, crocodiles bask on sunbaked sandbanks, otters slip through the shallows and hippos surface to everyone’s delight. Canoeing and fishing offer yet more ways to engage with the river’s rhythms.

On land, guided game drives traverse rugged terrain in search of the park’s prolific wildlife – from antelope moving silently through the forest to buffalo gathering at watering holes. The park is home to more than 500 species of bird and birdwatching here is a quiet thrill: the dark chanting goshawk soaring above, the African jacana stepping deftly across lily‑covered shallows and countless other avian wonders viewed from your private deck or in the field.

Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp is located in the Kafue National Park in Zambia. The nearest town is Livingstone, which can be reached by road or short flight; Lusaka International Airport is a three-hour drive.

For more information, please visit https://www.anantara.com/en/kafue-river-tented-camp.

Kafue Pool Villas start from USD 6,190 per villa per night, rising to USD 8,000 in high season. Rates are inclusive of:

Luxury villa accommodation

Daily à la carte breakfast, lunch and dinner

Premium beverage package

Two game drives per day

One 90-minute spa treatment per person, per stay

Personalised butler service