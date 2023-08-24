ANA HD Unveils Revised Flight Schedule for Second Half of FY2023

ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter “ANA HD”) announced its revised flight schedule for the second half of fiscal year 2023 (FY2023).

International Routes

Due to steady recovery in passenger demand, ANA will begin operations of its third Airbus A380 aircraft (520 seats) on the Narita-Honolulu route. The NH 182/181 flight on October 20 will be the first scheduled flight for this aircraft. For routes to China, ANA will introduce the new Haneda-Qingdao route, resume services on the Haneda-Guangzhou, Kansai-Beijing routes, and flights from Narita and Kansai to Shanghai will be increased. As previously announced, the Narita-Perth route will be resumed as well. The flight schedule for Europe and Honolulu routes will be announced separately.

The new AirJapan brand will enter service on the Narita-Bangkok route on February 9, 2024, and serve to capture the strong inbound demand for leisure travel to Japan from growing overseas markets such as Southeast Asia.

To capture the growing demand, Peach will increase flights on the Kansai-Seoul route to 28 roundtrips per week, and Kansai-Hong Kong to 21 roundtrips per week.

Domestic Routes

ANA and Peach plan to operate more flights than pre-COVID levels (approximately 101% compared to 2019), and will maximize profits on the recovering passenger demand, strengthening the ANA Group’s network by leveraging the strengths of both companies.

ANA will utilize the Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which will be introduced for the first time on domestic routes. With 429 seats (28 premium class and 401 economy class seats), one of the largest on domestic routes, the Boeing 787-10 aircraft is positioned to succeed the Boeing 777s currently in operation on domestic routes, with approximately 25 percent improvement in fuel-efficiency and less noise. ANA’s current plan is to introduce the aircraft on the Haneda-Fukuoka, Haneda-Sapporo and other trunk routes from February 2024. ANA plans to introduce 11 aircraft by fiscal 2026, and pursue high efficiency, unifying the main domestic route fleet with Boeing 787 variants.

Freighter Routes

For the freighter routes, ANA will continue to maximize the use of its 11 freighters through its network. With the return of passenger flights, ANA will utilize the cargo space on passenger aircraft to maximize profitability.

The key points for the FY2023 are as follows:

International Routes

In response to passenger demand trends and other factors, ANA plans to operate under the following flight schedule for select international routes.

*1: For flights departing from overseas, the dates of the implementation are the following day.

*2: Announcement will be made as soon as it is decided.

*Operation for routes and flight numbers not listed in the table above are not planned at this time. Announcement will be made once flights are scheduled.

*The departure terminal for flights on the Haneda route (Terminal 2, Terminal 3) will be announced separately.

Domestic Routes

Based on demand trends and market environment, ANA plans to adjust the number of flights on the following routes. To provide convenience for its customers and maintain an appropriate supply and demand balance, ANA will continue to adjust the flight frequency and operate select routes for specific date ranges.

Freighter Routes

ANA will continue to maintain its cargo network for the second half of this fiscal year, while adding charter flights and additional flights to accommodate demand.

Peach

International Routes

For international routes, in response to the recovery of inbound demand to Japan, flights on the Taipei route from Narita, Kansai and Okinawa has gradually been increased. ANA will incrementally increase flights on the Kansai-Seoul (Incheon) route to 28 roundtrips per week, and on the Kansai-Hong Kong route to 21 roundtrips per week. Additionally new international routes are under consideration. To optimize the distribution of aircraft used on both domestic and international routes, the number of flights will be reviewed, and the suspension and limited operation of select domestic flights will be made.

AirJapan

International Routes

AirJapan will begin service on February 9, 2024. As a new hybrid brand, AirJapan will offer customers a comfortable flight experience at affordable prices by leveraging the ANA Group’s full-service and low-cost carrier businesses.

For details: AirJapan to Commence Service with Narita-Bangkok Route Starting February 2024