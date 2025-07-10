Verra Mobility and Sixt partner to offer electronic toll payment solution to vehicle renters - Italy

Verra Mobility Corporation, a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today a partnership with global car rental company Sixt to offer an electronic toll payment solution in Italy. Electronic tolling will be offered by Sixt for vehicles rented in six major Italian cities - Milano, Roma, Firenze, Venezia, Bergamo, and Bologna. Rental car drivers can easily opt-in to the program when renting a vehicle, which allows them to automatically pay tolls electronically, without having to wait in the toll booth line or having the appropriate amount of cash available.

Italy’s extensive network of over 4,500 kilometers of toll motorways, coupled with its status as a top global tourist destination attracting a record-breaking 65 million international visitors in 2024, sees significant traffic, particularly during peak travel seasons. This influx fuels a high demand for short-term rental vehicles, with an average of 137,000 and a peak of 164,000 using Italy’s toll roads each year. By implementing electronic tolling, rental car users can now access “fast lanes,” creating a safer, faster and seamless tolling experience. Verra Mobility’s electronic tolling technology is currently enabled for 100% of the tolling network in Italy.

“We’re excited to team up with another major European car rental company to keep making tolling simple and accessible for both visitors and local renters in Italy,” said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. “The value of offering this technology is clear, as evidenced by successful roll outs of the technology throughout Europe. Electronic tolling solves pain points for rental car companies and their drivers, and we are proud to offer the solution.”

In 2023, Verra Mobility announced its partnership with Telepass, an Italian-based leader in integrated mobility, to enable expanded toll payment coverage for short term rentals. The partnership with Telepass enabled Verra Mobility to roll out its automated tolling solution with multiple rental car companies in Italy. Verra Mobility’s tolling solution is currently used in the United States, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

“Sixt has been an industry leader in offering unique solutions to our customers designed to make their rental experience easier and more enjoyable,” said Angelo Ghigliano, Vice President at Sixt. “We saw quickly what a clear value-add Verra Mobility’s solution would be to our customers, and we are excited about leveraging this partnership to further enhance the customer experience across all rental locations in Italy.”

Verra Mobility’s toll management services automatically pay over 300 million annual toll transactions for more than seven million vehicles globally. The proprietary software technology allows for tolls to be matched to a specific vehicle and driver so that tolls can be accurately and reliably billed and collected on behalf of, or directly from, our customers.

For more information about Verra Mobility’s toll management solutions, visit: https://www.verramobility.com/european-solutions/