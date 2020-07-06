American Airlines arrives at Heathrow Terminal 5

American Airlines will begin provisionally operating all flights from London Heathrow Terminal 5, the home of its Atlantic joint business partner and fellow oneworld member, British Airways, from tomorrow.

Terminal 5 is also home to Iberia, and this move will enable the carriers to operate flights seamlessly this summer from the same Heathrow terminal.

American will be operating four daily flights from LHR Terminal 5 to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK), Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Miami (MIA).

American is rebuilding its international network by focusing on strategic hubs like Heathrow to enable future growth in this new environment.

“Moving American’s operations to Terminal 5 for the first time will greatly improve the customer travel experience, enabling faster and easier connections by working closely alongside our valued joint business partners,” said Rhett Workman, managing director, Europe & Asia-Pacific, American.

“While our surroundings may have changed, the safety of our customers and team members remains of paramount importance and we are working tirelessly with our partners and the airport to ensure we continue to offer a safe travel experience.”

The safety, well-being and peace of mind of our customers and team members remain at the forefront of every decision American makes.

As a result, American is ensuring customers can travel with confidence by providing additional flexibility for travel by extending its offer to waive change fees for those who have travel through September 30th.