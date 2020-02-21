Fairmont Carton House to open in Ireland

Accor is bringing the Fairmont brand to Ireland with the signing of the historic Carton House.

In partnership with the owner, Belmullet Hospitality Group, a United States-based investor in luxury property, the hotel will now be managed by Fairmont.

Located just 20 minutes from Dublin in Maynooth, County Kildare, Carton House is one of Ireland’s most historic country houses.

The hotel is currently undergoing a multi-million-euro refurbishment to bring the property up to the globally recognised Fairmont brand standards.

The refurbishment is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 when the hotel will be rebranded as Fairmont Carton House.

The Carton estate dates back to 1176, then part of the Maynooth estate belonging to the FitzGerald family, one of the most influential families in Irish history.

The house itself was built in 1739, making it the oldest Fairmont property in a global collection famed for its grand dame hotels.

Fairmont Carton House will be the first Fairmont branded hotel in Ireland and the fourth in the UK & Ireland, joining the Savoy in London, Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland and the recently announced Fairmont Windsor Park, which is also set to open by the end of 2020.

With more than 80 locations around the globe, Fairmont is known for its grand and awe-inspiring properties, many of which are steeped in history and are a focal point of their local regions.

An expansive historic estate, Fairmont Carton House will offer 170 bedrooms and suites, two-world class 18-hole championship golf courses, exceptional wellness facilities and 1,000 sqm of conference and events space.

Food and beverage offerings are extensive, comprising a lobby bar and three restaurants including the Carriage House golf club restaurant and a specialty restaurant within the Manor House.

Commenting on the new signing, Thomas Dubaere, chief operating officer, Accor northern Europe, said: “Fairmont Carton House will join the ranks of the iconic Savoy in London and Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland and the recently signed Fairmont Windsor Park, becoming the first Fairmont hotel in Ireland.

“The Fairmont brand is known for its history and impressive locations and we feel it is the ideal brand under which to bring this iconic, historic hotel into the Accor family.

“The signing of Fairmont Carton House reflects our expertise in the luxury segment and reinforces our commitment to growing our luxury offering across the UK and Ireland.”

The Mullen Family, owners of Belmullet Hospitality Group, are the founders of United States-based integrated travel, hospitality, and leisure management group, Apple Leisure Group.

The group consists of tour operators, including one of the largest tour operators Apple Vacations; destination management company Amstar; and AMResorts, the leading luxury all-inclusive hotel management company in the Caribbean and Mexico with more than 70 hotels in its portfolio.

The Mullen family’s real estate investments include hotels in Central America, Mexico, Caribbean and the US along with commercial and residential developments.