Brits offered visa free travel to Turkey

The United Kingdom is among six countries to be offered visa free travel to Turkey.

Foreign ministry officials confirmed earlier tourists from Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain would also see fees waived.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes will take effect from March 2nd.

The new visa-free regime will allow entry for up to 90 days per 180-day period.

Noting that the decision aims to boost tourism ties with the six countries, spokesman Hami Aksoy said the move will also help further develop commercial, economic and cultural relations.

Turkey is already a popular destination for British tourists, with more than 2.5 million arrivals last year.

Currently British nationals have to pay £27 for a visa online.

Some 51.9 million people visited Turkey in 2019, including 44.7 million foreigners and 7.2 million Turkish expats.