Holland America Line recovery continues as Nieuw Statendam returns

Nieuw Statendam departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier on its first cruise since the industry-wide pause last year.

The ship marks the fifth Holland America Line vessel to re-enter service, joining Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam.

To commemorate the occasion, Holland America Line held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal to open embarkation, and team members greeted guests with flag-waving fanfare as they boarded the ship.

Nieuw Statendam set sail on a seven-day western Caribbean itinerary that will visit Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios and Port Royal, Jamaica; and Half Moon Cay, a private island in the Bahamas.

“Today is another milestone in our return to service, with Nieuw Statendam starting operation just in time for Thanksgiving, and we have a lot to be thankful for this year that we’re getting back in the water,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Nieuw Statendam will spend from November through April in the Caribbean on cruises ranging from seven to 11 days, all roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.

Every Caribbean cruise includes a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private Bahamian island.

Holland America Line has been homeporting from Port Everglades since the 1990s.