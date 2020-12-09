Alpine Elements ceases trading in London

Alpine Elements has ceased trading, with ATOL publishing advice on the next steps for passengers booked to travel.

Around 1,000 trips are currently planned with the company, which is based in Wimbledon.

Also trading as Elements Services London, the company specialised in skiing and winter holiday tours to France, Greece and Austria.

However, following government guidance against foreign travel to some destinations and as a result of a number of flight cancellations, many consumers’ holidays were cancelled and, as a result, there are currently no consumers abroad on bookings with Alpine Elements.

In a statement, ATOL said: “We are aware of a number of consumers whose bookings have been cancelled by Alpine Elements as a result of government advice or flight cancellations.

“Consumers that have accepted valid refund credit notes or are due refunds for the cancellation of their ATOL protected booking will be able to submit a claim to ATOL through our online portal.”

For ATOL protected consumers that are due to travel after December 8th, flight tickets may still be valid, but this must be confirmed with the airline.

If choosing to travel, consumers are advised they may be asked to pay again for replacement services of the original package holiday.

However, provided the services are covered by ATOL, they are entitled to submit a claim for a refund.

Replacement services may include accommodation, transfers or other services but consumers should confirm what was included in the package holiday on their ATOL certificate or booking documents.

If consumers choose not to travel or their flight tickets are not valid, they will be able to make a claim.

A spokesperson for ATOL said: “This is a particularly sad day for customers and employees of Alpine Elements, and we appreciate that those with bookings will be deeply concerned.

“However, the ATOL scheme exists for exactly this kind of situation and we are making arrangements so that all ATOL protected customers can make a claim, whether they are due to travel or accepted refund credit notes for cancelled bookings.”