American Airlines rolls out comprehensive domestic Covid-19 testing

American Airlines is expanding its pre-flight testing program for domestic travel.

The first airline to introduce pre-flight testing within the United States, American will provide access to LetsGetChecked for all domestic flights to states and territories with Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognise the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” said Alison Taylor, chief customer officer for American Airlines.

“As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfilment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”

Starting today, American Airlines customers traveling to any United States city, state or territory that has Covid-19 travel restrictions will have access to at-home testing through LetsGetChecked for travel on or after December 12th.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures,” said Peter Foley, chief executive, LetsGetChecked.

“Our at-home Covid-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time.”

The airline will continue to work with LetsGetChecked to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements evolve.

Current cities, states and territories with Covid-19 travel restrictions include Alaska, Connecticut, Chicago, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island and Vermont.

More Information

Customers can learn more about LetsGetChecked and all of the American testing partners here.