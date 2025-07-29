All Aboard Amore: Fall in Love With Italy’s Hidden Gems

Italy is set for a record-breaking summer, with 27 million international visitors expected between June and September. In fact, Great Rail Journeys, the leading provider of escorted tours, has seen a 26% increase in year-on-year bookings to the country.

Yet while Rome may steal the spotlight thanks to its Jubilee Year, the whole of ‘La Dolce Vita’ is brimming with world-renowned art, architecture, cuisine and natural wonders.

For those looking to enjoy unique experiences away from the crowds, Great Rail shares seven hidden lakes, magnificent mountains and unsung destinations that will enchant history buffs, culture lovers and foodies alike:

ALBEROBELLO

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996, Alberobello is one of I Borghi più belli d’Italia (“the most beautiful villages of Italy”).

This small town in the Apulia region is renowned for its ‘truli’. These cone-shaped, limestone houses were constructed as dwellings for small proprietors and agricultural labourers. The golden age of Trulli was in the 19th century, as wine growing became more prominent.

Tour Manager insider tip: Alberobello is the perfect place to buy handmade ceramics and pottery. For sweeping views of the rooftops, visit Belvedere Santa Lucia or Villa Comunale Belvedere

ALGHERO

Situated in the northwest of Sardinia, the city of Alghero blends historical charm, beautiful beaches and outdoor activities.

Surrounded by its ancient walls, the cobblestone old centre features several Catalan Gothic buildings, including the Cattedrale di Santa Maria, and its imposing bell tower, Palazzo Guillot, and Chiesa di San Francesco, a 14th-century church.

Tour Manager insider tip: Visit Neptune’s Grotto, a dramatic sea cave at the base of the Capo Caccia cliffs, accessible by boat or a 654-step staircase.



GENOA

The birthplace of Christopher Columbus, and historically one of the important ports on the Mediterranean, Genoa is a treasure trove of history, art and palaces.

The city’s old town is dominated by the Doge’s Palace; an impressive Renaissance building built in 1298. The historical centre also includes the Bank of Saint George, which was founded in 1407 and is the oldest known state deposit bank in the world.

Tour Manager insider tip: Take the lift up to Castello d’Albertis for incredible views over the harbour.

LAKE ISEO

This unsung corner of northern Italy features several unspoilt medieval villages surrounded by the fourth largest lake in Lombardy.

Iseo offers a warren of pastel-coloured houses, a regular street market and the first monument ever built to Garibaldi without a horse. Lovere – on the northern edge of the lake – offers a fort dating back to the 3rd century and was the home of English writer Lady Mary Wortley Montagu for 10 years.

Tour Manager insider tip: A train line with regular services along the eastern shore makes exploring the traditional lakeside villages and beautiful landscapes easy.

MONTECANTINI TERME

Joining the list of UNESCO’s ‘Great Spa Towns of Europe’ in 2021, there are 11 thermal springs around Montecatini, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 33.4oC. The springs are all fed by meteoric waters roughly 60-80 meters below ground level.

The town’s architecture exemplifies the popularity of the spa resorts during the 18th to 20th centuries.

Tour Manager insider tip: Visit the 18th-century Terme Tettuccio, a drinking spa where you can sample the different healing waters.



MOUNT ETNA

Towering over eastern Sicily, Mount Etna - Europe’s most active volcano - offers a landscape unlike any other.

Where blackened lava fields, steaming craters, and alpine forests coexist in harmony, adventurers can hike across its lunar-like slopes or ascend by cable car for panoramic views stretching to the Ionian Sea. One of the most scenic ways to explore its slopes is aboard the Circumetnea Train, a narrow-gauge railway that winds around the volcano’s base.

Tour Manager insider tip: Take the cable car to the top of the volcano for views into the craters and across the surrounding countryside.

SIRMIONE

Set on a picturesque peninsula overlooking Lake Garda, Sirmione is a storybook fortress town steeped in history and charm.

Its narrow, cobbled streets wind past ancient stone buildings and vibrant cafés, leading to the imposing Scaliger Castle - a 13th-century marvel encircled by a moat and crowned with towers. Once a strategic stronghold guarding the lake’s southern shores, the town also includes the ruins of one of the largest Roman villas in Italy.

Tour Manager insider tip: Visit Trattoria la Fiasca for an exceptional local dining experience, including fish from the lake. Then enjoy a boat cruise on Lake Garda for views of the castle.

