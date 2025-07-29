Aman Rosa Alpina Opens In The Italian Dolomites

Today, in the charming mountain village of San Cassiano, Aman Rosa Alpina opens its doors, welcoming guests into the very heart of Italy’s UNESCO-protected Dolomites. A long-cherished retreat, the historic hotel emerges anew, thoughtfully reimagined by Aman from the ground up. Writing a new chapter, while honouring a legacy that dates back almost a century, the property opens with new dining concepts, elevated wellness amenities, and exclusive experiences. Offering unprecedented access to the Aman lifestyle, Aman Rosa Alpina establishes a new destination for brand loyalists and discerning travellers alike.

“The opening of Aman Rosa Alpina is the realisation of a vision that has been years in the making,” said Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group. “I first experienced the magic of this property as a guest many years ago and developed a lasting friendship with the Pizzinini family. What started as admiration evolved into a shared ambition – to honour the legacy but also elevate this timeless mountain retreat. With its exceptional location in the heart of the Dolomites, we saw the opportunity to create a sanctuary that reflects both the heritage of the region and the essence of Aman. Rooted in our brand’s commitment to timeless design, intuitive service and transformative experiences, Aman Rosa Alpina now begins its next chapter - welcoming guests into a place of peace, privacy and enduring beauty.”

Formerly known as Rosa Alpina, the hotel has been an emblem of Alpine hospitality for generations with the Pizzinini family since 1939. Speaking on the new iteration, Hugo and Ursula Pizzinini, who remain at the helm said, “The evolution of hotel into Aman Rosa Alpina marks a meaningful and carefully considered new chapter. As custodians of this beloved mountain retreat, it is a privilege to see it evolve under Aman – a brand that shares our deep reverence for place and commitment to excellence. This partnership allows us to celebrate our family’s legacy and three generations of hospitality, while embracing a future shaped by Aman’s uncompromising attention to detail and global perspective. Our mission remains the same: to preserve the authenticity and spirit of the region and for guests, past and future, to experience the timeless beauty of the Dolomites.”

Design

Now, as Aman Rosa Alpina, the property’s storied past intertwines with the brand hallmarks and design aesthetic, led by longtime Aman collaborator renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston. The result is one of understated elegance, a profound sense of peace and an unmatched connection to extraordinary natural surrounds. At Aman Rosa Alpina the great outdoors anchors every space, with expansive balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows offering immersive views onto the majesty of the landscape. Adding comfort, glass-enclosed working fireplaces, opulent bathrooms and features such as walk-in wardrobes are present in most rooms and suites, bringing a touch of classic European elegance. Referencing the site’s original architecture and its mountain home, Jean-Michel’s design balances local craftsmanship and use of natural materials with the brand’s signature minimalism and restraint. Façades are clad in timber, dark metal accents add a contemporary touch and interiors are layered with stone, textured plaster and Italian artisanal details bringing warmth.

With a design that responds intuitively to the day’s ever-changing light, the hotel’s 51 Rooms, Suites and Signature Suites, each draw inspiration from the raw beauty of the Dolomites. The pinnacle of Alpine living, the Aman Suite is the hotel’s largest, comprising two king-bedrooms, ensuite bathrooms with steam showers (one with a soaking tub), a dining area for six guests and a large south-facing terrace. Several interconnecting suites are also available, ideal for families and groups seeking space.

Dining

Central to the Aman Rosa Alpina experience is gastronomy, and the property presents a handful of distinct new venues for dining and socialising, each a celebration of seasonality and culinary artistry led by Executive Chef Gianluca Salvato. On arrival, the newly conceived Il Salotto welcomes guests into a magnificent, double-height space where expansive windows invite the outdoors in; the first of many spaces that frame mountain views. By day it is home to tea, coffee and light refreshments and by night, a vibrant spot for live music and cocktails. A homage to the hotel’s original piano bar, Il Salotto serves an intimate hub to meet and gather.

The Grill is at the heart of the hotel’s culinary tradition. Offering wood-fired meats, fish and artisanal pizzas, diners can indulge on the open-air terrace in the summer, enjoying long lunches and alfresco dinners at dusk. Both a sunlit dining venue and a private events space, the Heritage Room serves as a timeless setting for daily breakfast; the Di Vino Room offers an intimate, reservation-only wine library for private dinners and expert-led tastings; and the Cigar Lounge showcases a curated selection of premium cigars and aged spirits in a discreet setting. Opening for the winter season, Akari will complete the roster with an elegant Shabu Shabu (hot pot) dining experience presenting a refined Japanese menu and rare sakes in a minimalist setting.

Wellness

Spanning 1,684 square metres and spread across two levels, the hotel’s Aman Spa has been designed to immerse guests further into the timeless tranquility of the surrounding peaks. Anchored by an arrival space enveloped by mountain panoramas, the spa comprises seven treatment suites, a 20-metre heated outdoor infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, as well as a family pool, and extensive hydrotherapy facilities including a Finnish sauna, steam bath, Jacuzzi and a cold plunge pool.

A dedicated Hair & Nail Salon, two medical treatment rooms and a Zen Garden further enhance the wellness offering, while a Fitness Centre and Yoga Studio support everyday wellness rituals. Signature treatments and therapies, including the Alpine Muscle Relief Massage, are distinct to Aman Rosa Alpina, designed to go hand-in-hand with mountain life and provide deep relief following active days of exploration.

Outdoor Pursuits

Outside of the hotel’s historic walls, a landscape of towering peaks, deep valleys and geographical marvels makes Aman Rosa Alpina a year-round mountain playground, each season offering a new form of adventure. In summer and autumn, embark on guided hikes tours through nearby natural parks, mountain bike along scenic forest routes, ascend to inspiring heights via ferrata routes or even play golf at the nearby Alta Badia course.

In winter, San Cassiano becomes a gateway to the renowned Dolomiti Superski area, with 1,200 kilometers of groomed slopes and 450 lifts. The hotel’s Ski Butler service makes snow sports equipment preparation and shuttle transfers to the nearby Piz Sorega lift effortless, while the dedicated Ski Lounge provides a seamless experience, complete with heated boot racks and storage. Ice climbing, snowshoeing, winter hiking and ice skating can also be arranged. For moments of indoor restoration, Aman Rosa Alpina also offers Kids and Teen Rooms designed to inspire creativity and exploration alongside three private cinema rooms.

Blending timeless design, heartfelt tradition and Aman’s DNA of peace, privacy and unparalleled service, today Aman Rosa Alpina stands as a sanctuary for all seasons, where the mountains serve not only as striking setting, but an enchanting base for boundless exploration.