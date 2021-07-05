airBaltic launches new Manchester flights

airBaltic has launched new scheduled flights between Manchester and Riga, Latvia.

The Latvian airline now connects both cities with two weekly flights.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Riga is a dynamic city and the key business centre of the Baltic states and has a lot to offer to both business and leisure travellers.

“It is also a very convenient transfer point with excellent connections within our wide route network.

“Our expanding 2021 route map reflects the demand we see for destinations after the reopening of more countries for travellers.”

Flights between Manchester and Riga are operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

In addition to the new route, airBaltic also continues to offer three convenient and safe connections between United Kingdom and Riga – London, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, added: “It is great to see airBaltic commence flights to Riga from Manchester Airport.

“As and when travel restrictions continue to ease, the route will offer great access to Eastern Europe and beyond for both leisure and business travellers alike.

“We look forward to working closely with the team at airBaltic as they grow and develop from Manchester Airport.”