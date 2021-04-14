Air Canada to return Covid-19 cancellation cash to passengers

Air Canada has said that eligible customers who purchased a non-refundable ticket for travel on or after February 1st last year, but did not fly, can now obtain a refund.

Customers can claim cash from the carrier by submitting a request online or with their travel agent.

The decision comes after the flag-carrier spent nearly a year denying refunds for cancelled flights.

The revised Covid-19 refund policy covers tickets and Air Canada Vacations packages purchased before April 13th this year for flights cancelled either by the airline or by the customer for any reason.

“Air Canada will be offering refunds to all eligible customers whether they cancelled their ticket or if their flight was cancelled by the airline.

“Customers can now submit refund requests online or through their travel agent and we are committed to processing refunds as fast as possible,” said Lucie Guillemette, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Air Canada.

“In addition, Air Canada has revised its booking policies for all future travel.

“Starting today, in cases where a customer’s flight is cancelled or rescheduled by more than three hours, we will now offer all customers the choice of receiving a refund, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65 per cent bonus.

“This new policy will provide more certainty and flexibility, so customers can book their future travel with greater confidence and we look forward to welcoming you back on board.”

Since March last year, Air Canada said it has refunded more than $1.2 billion to customers holding refundable tickets.

However, no figures were given on how much remains outstanding.