Air Astana to launch second Paris connection next summer

Air Astana has unveiled plans for a new service from Paris to Almaty, with the route set to launch in June.

The flights will operate three times a week using the carrier’s new Airbus A321LR, which entered revenue service on the Air Astana network last month.

Air Astana made its debut on the Paris-Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in route in spring 2015, using a Boeing 757.

The service between the French Capital and Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial centre and second city, will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with departures from Paris at 19:20, arriving in Almaty at 06:35.

The return flight from Almaty will depart at 14:15 and arrive in Paris at 18:00.

The flight time around seven and a half hours in both directions.

Upon arrival in Almaty, passengers from Paris will enjoy convenient domestic flight connections to Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan and Shymkent, as well international flight connections to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Dushanbe in Tajikistan.