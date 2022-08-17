Air Arabia launches new route connecting Sharjah to Milan

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of its direct flights from Sharjah to the city of Milan in Italy.

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights starting from December 7, 2022.

Schedule to Milan Bergamo Airport, effective December 7, 2022

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “Milan is the latest addition to our growing network from Sharjah and provides our customer base in the UAE and beyond with the opportunity to travel to Italy with our renowned value driven product. The launch of Air Arabia’s direct flights to Milan reaffirms our commitment to continuously offer our customers new destinations to discover while providing them with affordable and value driven air travel. We look forward to the start of the flights to Milan and to welcome our customers to explore this marvelous city”.

Air Arabia operates the Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Before flights, eligible travellers can also benefit from the City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Sales Shops spread across the UAE.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Milan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

Its vibrant historical, cultural, and architectural landmarks, as well as extraordinary fashion and culinary scenes, make the Italian city a perfect travel destination. Due to its geographical location, Milan is known as the economic heart of Italy and the leading financial centre. The culturally rich city offers a quaint mix of historical and modern architecture and is famous for its natural beauty, fine sandy beaches, cafés and restaurants serving local food and warm hospitality.