Africa popular choice for first-time solo travelers

First-time solo travelers are pulling out all the stops - they are heading to Africa on their very first solo trip. Overseas Adventure Travel has revealed that African destinations are the top 4 of its most popular adventures for first-time solo travelers through 2023.

“Many people who dream of visiting Africa don’t want to put it off any longer. They’ll take that leap and travel solo to make their dream come true,” said O.A.T. Vice Chairman Harriet Lewis.

“On average, half of the group on O.A.T. adventures will be traveling independently, helping first-time solo travelers feel right at home.”

Fifty-three percent (53%) of all O.A.T. travelers are solo travelers. Of those, 80% are women. Connecting with other women who are venturing out into the world as solo travelers is appealing, especially for first-timers. Solo women travelers on small group adventure can tailor how much time they would like to spend on their own and with others.

O.A.T. has seen a 19.5% jump in the number of solo travelers since 2019. In 2022 and 2023, 41,444 solo travelers are booked to travel with the company. Over 120,000 solo travelers have traveled with O.A.T. between 2015 and 2021.

Top 4 Adventures for First-time Solo Travelers:

Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari—17-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure Travelers reserved through 2023: 3,132 Solo travelers: 1,594

Morocco Sahara Odyssey—16-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure Travelers reserved through 2023: 2,629 Solo travelers: 1,415

Egypt & the Eternal Nile by Private, Classic River-Yacht—16-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure with 5 nights aboard a privately chartered 16- passenger river-yacht Travelers reserved through 2023: 3,495 Solo travelers: 1,739

Kenya & Tanzania Safari: Masai Mara to the Serengeti—19-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure Travelers reserved through 2023: 1,568 Solo travelers: 760

Other O.A.T. Top 10 destinations for first-time solo travelers include Japan, New Zealand, Iceland, Australia, and Italy.