Aeroflot is the official carrier of the 2nd International Tiger Forum, to be held in Vladivostok on 5 September 2022, the opening day of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Aeroflot will provide transportation for the participants of the Forum on comfortable Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with liveries decorated with the Forum’s logo. The passenger cabins are fitted with specially branded headrests

The Forum will provide an opportunity to present the outcomes of implementation of the Global Tiger Recovery Programme adopted in 2010 and to outline further goals and concrete actions to ensure the conservation of a sustainable global tiger population.

The Forum will bring together heads of state, representatives of relevant government ministries and agencies, academics, and international experts on the protection of endangered species.

Aeroflot’s partnership with the 2nd International Tiger Forum is the airline’s contribution to nature conservation efforts as part of the Aeroflot Group Sustainable Development Policy. Aeroflot is committed to its social responsibility and takes measures to protect environment and counter climate change. Cooperation between Russia’s biggest carrier and the Forum will raise public awareness about rare and endangered species, including the Amur tiger population.